MEXICO CITY A tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and is heading for southern Nicaragua, the U.S. based National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The almost-stationary depression was about 175 miles (282 km) east-southeast of the island of San Andres, the NHC said, blowing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (56 kph).

"Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is likely to become a tropical storm later today," the NHC said.

The storm could reach the coast of Nicaragua by Thursday, the NHC said.

