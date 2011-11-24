NAIROBI Nov 24 Kenya's NIC Bank, a mid-tier lender known for its strength in asset financing, posted a 29 percent growth in its pretax profit to 2.6 billion shillings ($28.79 million)for the nine months ended September, it said on Thursday.

The bank warned that high inflation and lending rates in its home market could slow economic growth, adding that it was looking to open a subsidiary in neighbouring Uganda.

($1 = 90.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Barry Malone)