* Q3 non-GAAP EPS $0.64 vs $0.57 forecast
* Sees 2012 non-GAAP EPS $2.41-$2.46 vs pvs forecast
$2.28-$2.38
* Shares up 8.1 pct on Nasdaq
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Oct 31 Israel-based software provider
Nice Systems reported better-than-expected
third-quarter profit on strong demand for its data analytics
software and raised its full-year profit forecast.
Nice has benefited from growing demand for tools to
delve into data to improve business, spot fraud and fend off
security threats, and the company said compliance requirements
in finance, energy and other sectors had boosted business.
"As we enter the final quarter of the year, we see strong
demand for our solutions and expect it to be a strong quarter in
bookings and revenues," Chief Executive Zeevi Bregman said on
Wednesday.
Its shares rose 8.1 percent to $33.36 on Nasdaq and closed
up 7.1 percent in Tel Aviv.
Nice raised its estimate for 2012 diluted earnings per share
excluding items to $2.41 to $2.46, from $2.28 to $2.38
previously, and reiterated that it expects full year adjusted
revenue of $890 million to $910 million.
Analysts estimated Nice would earn $2.34 a share in 2012 on
revenue of $898.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also makes sure call centres work efficiently,
while its systems aid in surveillance for security forces trying
to protect buildings and transport networks against attack.
Chief Financial Officer Dafna Gruber told Reuters while Nice
saw a strong pipeline in the fourth quarter, it was too soon to
say how next year looked.
"Our forecast for 2013 will be highly dependent on bookings
in Q4," Grubner said.
She said said increasing requirements by government
authorities for compliance was spurring business.
"It's mainly in the financial sector but also if you look at
other areas such as energy. There are countries where by law
organisations need to record 100 percent of their conversations
with customers," she said.
Nice earned 64 cents a share excluding items in the third
quarter as revenue excluding items rose 10.2 percent to a record
$220.9 million.
Analysts on average expected adjusted earnings of 57 cents
per share on revenue of $220.8 million.
Gruber attributed the improved profitibility to low tax
expenses, better cost control and the impact of a share buyback.
In October Nice completed a $100 million share repurchase
and has authorised a new programme to buy back up to $100
million more of its shares.
While a share buyback makes more sense for Nice's business
model now, Gruber said the company does not rule out a dividend
in the future.
Nice expects fourth quarter revenue of $237 million to $257
million and adjusted EPS to be between 64 to 69 cents.
Barclays analyst David Kaplan said the wide revenue forecast
range highlighted a level of uncertainty.
"We view this uncertainty as a global issue in tech and not
specific to Nice," Kaplan said.