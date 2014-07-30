TEL AVIV, July 30 Israeli software provider Nice Systems posted lower second-quarter net profit that missed analysts' estimates by two cents and maintained its full year outlook.

Nice said on Wednesday it earned 57 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the quarter, compared with 61 cents a year earlier. Revenue rose 6.3 percent to $239.3 million.

The company was forecast to earn 59 cents a share on revenue of $234.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Nice itself had projected revenue of $230-$240 million and EPS ex-items of 55-62 cents.

Nice has seen slowing growth of systems helping call centres and surveillance of buildings and transport networks. Its analytical tools meanwhile, which allow companies to delve into large amounts of data to spot fraud and fend off security threats, are growing much faster.

It maintained its forecast for 2014 revenue of $995 million to $1.025 billion and EPS ex-items of $2.68 to $2.80.

"As we step into the second half of the year, we believe that our robust pipeline, solid execution, the demand we see for our new products, and our market opportunities position us well for a strong finish to the year," Chief Executive Barak Eilam said.

For the third quarter, Nice predicts revenue of $240-$248 million and EPS ex-items of 59-67 cents, versus analysts' expectations of $246.4 million in revenue and EPS of 66 cents.

Nice said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 16 cents a share, unchanged from the first quarter. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)