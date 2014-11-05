JERUSALEM Nov 5 Israeli software provider Nice Systems reported higher quarterly profit that handily topped estimates, boosted by growth in its analytic applications.

Nice said on Wednesday it earned 70 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items, up from 62 cents a year earlier. Revenue rose 9 percent to $250 million.

The company was forecast to earn 64 cents a share on revenue of $244.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nice has seen slowing growth of systems helping call centres and surveillance of buildings and transport networks. Its analytical tools meanwhile, which allow companies to delve into large amounts of data to spot fraud and fend off security threats, are growing much faster.

"Analytic applications ... continue to perform well," said Barak Eilam, Nice's chief executive. "With continued robust demand for our products and a solid pipeline, we believe we are well positioned for a strong finish to the year."

Nice projects fourth-quarter revenue of $285-$300 million and EPS ex-items of 89 cents to $1.01, compared with analysts' estimates of 94 cents for earnings and revenue of $292 million.

For all of 2014, Nice expects revenue of $1.003-$1.018 billion, and EPS ex-items of $2.73-$2.85.

That's largely above analysts' forecasts of $1.005 in revenue and EPS of $2.71.

Nice declared a quarterly dividend of 16 cents a share, unchanged from the second quarter. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)