JERUSALEM Oct 29 Israeli software provider Nice
Systems reported a higher than expected rise in
third-quarter profit, boosted by higher sales.
Nice said on Thursday it earned 75 cents per
diluted share excluding one-time items in the quarter, up from
59 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 6.5 percent to $221.1
million.
Analysts forecast Nice would earn 68 cents a share on
revenue of $220.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, Nice expects revenue of $262-$278
million and adjusted EPS of 97 cents to $1.08.
It raised its 2015 adjusted EPS estimate to $3.06-$3.17 from
$3.04-$3.15 and lowered its full-year revenue outlook to
$916-$932 million from $985 million-$1.005 billion.
Nice declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 16
cents a share, unchanged from the second quarter.
Nice is banking on analytical tools, which allow companies
to delve into large amounts of data to spot fraud and fend off
security threats, to deliver faster growth amid slowing sales
growth of systems helping call centres and surveillance of
buildings and transport networks.
Earlier this year, Nice agreed to sell its cyber and
intelligence division to Israeli defence contractor Elbit
Systems for up to $157.9 million to focus
more on its core markets.
