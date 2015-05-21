TEL AVIV May 21 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems has agreed to buy Nice Systems'
cyber and intelligence division for $157.9 million as
it seeks to boost its presence in this fast-growing market.
Elbit, Israel's largest listed defence company,
will pay $117.9 million in cash at closure of the deal, expected
in the third quarter. An additional amount of up to $40 million
will be paid based upon the business' future performance.
Nice's cyber and intelligence division provides law
enforcement agencies and intelligence organisations with tools
for generating intelligence from communications.
The division will be acquired by CYBERBIT, Elbit's
subsidiary that was recently established to consolidate the
company's activities in cyber intelligence and cyber security.
"Nice is a well-known world leader in the cyber intelligence
industry and its business activities and capabilities are
complementary to ours," Elbit Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis
said on Thursday.
Machlis said earlier this week he sees cyber security and
intelligence as growth engines for the company, whose drones and
surveillance systems are top sellers around the world.
Nice, whose analytical software enables companies to spot
fraud and fend off security threats, said the sale would allow
it to place greater focus on its core markets.
It said its previous forecast included a full-year
contribution from the intelligence division of $80 million in
revenue and 9 cents in diluted earnings per share (EPS)
excluding one-off items.
For the second quarter its forecast included a contribution
of $20 million in revenue and 3 cents in adjusted EPS.
As a result of this agreement, Nice now expects second
quarter revenue from its continued operations to be in a range
of $229 million to $237 million, compared with a previous
forecast of $249 million to $257 million. It estimates second
quarter EPS of 64-70 cents, down from 67-73 cents.
For the full year, Nice estimates 2015 revenue of $985
million to $1.005 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.01-$3.12. It
expects the sale will be neutral to earnings in 2016.
