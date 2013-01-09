(The following was issued by Israel's Nice Systems
:)
Jan 9 - Nice Systems today announced the
launch of its Contact Center Fraud Prevention solution, which
tracks fraud patterns and screens all phone interactions for
fraud against a watch list of known fraudsters.
The solution brings together NICE Actimize's extensive
expertise in fraud with NICE's years of experience in the
contact center. The solution can be deployed as a
standalone contact center solution or as part of the NICE
Actimize enterprise fraud offering.
Organizations can reduce fraud-related losses without
creating service hurdles or compromising customer experience by
adopting a multi-layered approach, which includes non-intrusive
voice biometrics technology, speech and transactional analytics,
and real-time capabilities.
Aite Group claims that fraud in the contact center is on the
rise and, while many businesses have recognized the need to
protect customer data and secure online transactions, the phone
channel has become a target for fraud.
Datamonitor estimates that 20 percent of people who are
defrauded will leave the institution at which this occurred.
Fraudsters often use social engineering by leveraging
information available on social networks, enabling them to
manipulate and trick customer service agents who continue to
verify caller identity through traditional means.
"Preventing fraud losses and protecting clients' personal
information are essential goals for enterprises and contact
centers. Unfortunately, most agents do not have tools to help
them identify fraudsters, which puts the enterprise and
customers at risk," said Donna Fluss, president, DMG Consulting
LLC. "Social media represents a goldmine for fraudsters. Almost
every person has a digital footprint, which can be mined for
nefarious purposes. Every public and private organization needs
to equip their agents and other employees with tools and best
practices to prevent losses."
NICE's Contact Center Fraud Prevention solution enables
businesses to pinpoint fraudulent callers according to their
unique voice print by using voice biometrics to automatically
cross-reference each call with a suspicious watch list of known
fraudsters.
The solution also implements NICE Interaction Analytics to
identify fraud patterns and social engineering attempts based on
speech analytics, emotion detection, talk patterns and
interactions. For example, shouting at the agent or trying to
change an address or phone number could be part of a fraudulent
behavior pattern, and certain keywords may raise a red flag.
Telephony and other contextual data, such as IVR events,
caller location and ANI matching, also known as caller ID, are
also examined to determine potential fraud.
The NICE solution guides the agents in real time to
appropriately handle high-risk interactions and provides an
end-to-end fraud management solution that prioritizes high risk
interactions for investigation before transactions are
authorized.
The solution leverages the industry proven NICE Actimize
Risk Case Manager, which is a complete investigation and
workflow tool used to open an investigation ticket following
identification of a fraud attempt, including playback of
suspicious interactions.
By focusing on high-risk interactions, companies can channel
their resources more efficiently, thereby reducing their
operating costs and cutting their fraud losses. Furthermore,
companies can offer better service to legitimate customers
by streamlining operations for safe interactions without
compromising their early fraud detection and proactive contact
with customers.
"The contact center is a prime target for fraudsters and
enterprises must be prepared to ensure that this area of their
business is as well protected as online transactions. By
leveraging our contact center best practices with our fraud
prevention practice, we were able to create an end-to-end
solution that offers proactive fraud detection, real-time
guidance and integrated fraud case management," said Yochai
Rozenblat, president of the NICE Enterprise Group.
"We believe that our advanced fraud prevention technology
will help businesses boost their reputations, protect their
customer base and significantly reduce fraud losses."