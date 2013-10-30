* Q3 EPS ex-items $0.62 vs $0.62 forecast
* Revenue up 4.2 pct to $230.1 mln
* Sees Q4 revenue $260-$275 mln, adj EPS $0.72-$0.77
By Steven Scheer
TEL AVIV, Oct 30 Israel-based software provider
Nice Systems said it could raise its dividend or buy
back shares after its capital position improved during the third
quarter.
In reporting quarterly results, Nice said it took advantage
of a special Israeli government programme that allows local
companies to release so-called "trapped profit" by paying a
discounted tax payment.
Trapped profit is profit earned by multinationals after they
had been provided with tax incentives to invest in Israel. The
Finance Ministry is seeking to give the firms incentives to
repatriate some of this profit and generate tax revenue for the
government.
One aim is to encourage Israeli companies to distribute a
dividend from undistributed profit that is tax exempt. Nice said
it could have continued to pay dividends from ongoing profit.
Chief Financial Officer Dafna Gruber said the money could
ultimately be used for higher dividends, share buybacks,
acquisitions or any type of capital distribution.
"There is no concrete plan to do it now but it will give us
the flexibility to do what we want in the future," she told
Reuters.
In the third quarter, Nice reported a tax expense of $19.2
million, or 31 cents a share. The total cash payment related to
the release of trapped profit as well as a tax audit settlement
was $30.9 million.
Excluding one-time items, Nice earned 62 cents per diluted
share in the third quarter, down from 64 cents a year earlier,
with higher operating expenses hurting the bottom line.
Revenue grew 4.2 percent to $230.1 million.
The company was forecast to earn 62 cents a share on revenue
of $233.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Nice
projected revenue of $225-$240 million and EPS of 55-66 cents.
Nice has benefited from growing demand for tools to delve
into large amounts of data as companies look to improve their
businesses, spot fraud and fend off security threats.
Nice says it helps call centres work efficiently, while its
systems aid in surveillance for security forces trying to
protect buildings and transport networks against attack.
Gruber said the strongest period of the year will be the
fourth quarter. She said analytic-based applications generated
nearly 50 percent of new business in the third quarter.
"This is our future, to expand our offerings of
analytics-based applications that deal with big data," Gruber
said.
The company forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $260-$275
million and adjusted EPS of 72 to 77 cents. Nice also lowered
the upper end of its 2013 expectations and now sees revenue of
$940-$955 million and EPS ex-items of $2.55-$2.60.
Nice declared a quarterly dividend of 16 cents a share,
unchanged from the first two quarters.
Its Nasdaq-listed shares were up 0.2 percent at $40.50 in
morning trade.