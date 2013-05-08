* Nice Q1 EPS ex-items $0.61 vs $0.60 forecast

JERUSALEM, May 8 Israel-based software provider Nice Systems reported higher quarterly profit that topped estimates, boosted by growth in new analytics products that help businesses comply with regulations and prevent fraud.

Nice said on Wednesday it earned 61 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the first quarter, up from 57 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 4.5 percent to $224.7 million.

The company was forecast to have recorded EPS of 60 cents on revenue of $226.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Nice itself had projected revenue of $220-$230 million and EPS of 57-62 cents.

"We are on track to meet our annual expectations," said Zeevi Bregman, Nice's chief executive.

Nice has benefited from growing demand for tools to delve into large amounts of data as companies look to improve their businesses, spot fraud and fend off security threats.

Nice also makes sure call centres work efficiently, while its systems aid in surveillance for security forces trying to protect buildings and transport networks against attack.

It forecast second-quarter revenue of $220-$230 million and adjusted EPS of 58 to 64 cents. Nice also reiterated its 2013 expectations for revenue of $940-$970 million and EPS ex-items of $2.55-$2.65.

Nice declared a quarterly dividend of 16 cents a share. In February, it said it would pay a dividend of 64 cents in 2013.