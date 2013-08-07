By Allyn Fisher-Ilan
JERUSALEM Aug 7 Israel-based software provider
Nice Systems agreed to buy U.S. data firm Causata and
reported a rise in profit, driven by big gains in products that
analyse data to help companies comply with regulations and
prevent fraud.
The purchase will be slightly dilutive to third-quarter EPS
but have no impact on fourth-quarter and full year 2013
earnings. Details were not disclosed.
Causata's technology tracks Internet activity in a way that
can enhance customer relationship building at, for example, call
centers, according to the company's web site.
Nice chief financial officer Dafna Gruber declined to
provide further details about the deal, which one analyst
described as small.
Nice said it earned 61 cents a share in the
second-quarter excluding one-time items, up from 57 cents a year
earlier. Revenue rose four percent to $225.2 million.
The company had predicted $220-$230 million for revenue and
fully diluted earnings per share of 58 to 64 cents.
Nice has benefited from demand for companies seeking tools
to delve into large amounts of data, looking to spot fraud and
fend off security threats.
It also makes sure call centres work efficiently, while its
systems aid in surveillance for security forces trying to
protect buildings and transport networks against attack.
"We have had a very good quarter and are anticipating a
strong finish for the year," Gruber said, citing customer demand
for its products to analyse big data.
"Nearly 50 percent of our new business is coming from this
type of application, and we see strong demand in that area,"
Gruber said.
The company forecast third-quarter revenue of $225-$240
million, with diluted EPS ex-items in the range of 56 to 66
cents. Nice also reiterated its 2013 expectations for revenue of
$940-$970 million and EPS ex-items of $2.55-$2.65.
Gruber would not comment when asked what's ahead for 2014.
Nice declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 a share,
unchanged from the first quarter.
Its shares fell 2 percent to $37.67 in morning trade on
Nasdaq.