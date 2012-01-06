* Sees FY11 profit beating current market estimates
* 2011 sales up 18 pct vs last year
Jan 6 British soft drinks group Nichols
Plc said it expected 2011 profit to be significantly
ahead of the previous year and market expectations on strong
demand from international consumers.
The company -- best known for its purple Vimto drink -- said
it held on to its operating margins in the UK despite rise in
raw material costs and the exceptionally high level of
promotional activity.
Sales for the year to end-December 2011 rose 18 percent from
2010, it said.
"Once again our brands have outperformed the soft drinks
market in the UK and our strong and well-established
international business continues to deliver significant year on
year growth," Nichols said in a statement on Friday.
Analysts on average were expecting a full-year pretax profit
of 16.8 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In November, Britain's second biggest soft drinks maker
Britvic said it was confident about its prospects for
2012, stressing the resilience of soft drinks demand in tough
economic conditions. [ID:nL5E7MU0LW
Nichols said it would launch a new range of low calorie soft
drinks called 'Weight Watchers' in the UK and Ireland this
month.
The company's shares, which have gained nearly 20 percent
over the past year, closed at 537.5 pence on Thursday on the
London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at about 200 million
pounds.