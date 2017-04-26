April 26 Nichols Plc, the London-listed
maker of Vimto soft drinks, warned on Wednesday that its home UK
market would remain challenging this year, "with the addition of
currency-related input cost inflation to an already
price-competitive environment".
However, the company said in a statement ahead of its annual
general meeting of shareholders that first-quarter trading had
been in line with management expectations, with UK sales up by
3.4 percent, and it still expected full-year earnings "to be in
line with market expectations."
The company sells drinks in the still and carbonated
categories worth over 100 million pounds ($128 million) a year
in over 85 countries.
($1 = 0.7797 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich)