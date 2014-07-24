July 24 Soft drink maker Nichols Plc posted an 11 percent rise in first-half pretax profit as it focused on value over volume resulting in enhanced operating performance.

The company, which sells its Vimto brand in over 70 countries, said on Thursday pretax profit in the six months to June 30 rose to 10 million pounds ($17 million) from 9 million pounds a year earlier.

Nichols' first-half revenue rose 3 percent to 56.6 million pounds and said full-year performance would be in line with current expectations.

