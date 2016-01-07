SYDNEY Jan 7 Australian metals refiner
Queensland Nickel on Thursday said it had made arrangements to
pay employee wages next week amid concerns the private company
could be struggling to survive.
The firm employs more than 700 workers and is one of the
country's biggest nickel refineries, with a capacity to produce
35,000 tonnes of metals a year.
A slump in the nickel price from nearly $30,000 a
tonne in 2011 to less than $8,500 a tonne amid a mounting supply
glut has piled pressure on many producers of the metal, which is
needed to make stainless steel.
In a letter to employees emailed to Reuters, Managing
Director Clive Mensink said he "wanted every worker at
Queensland Nickel to know that arrangements have been made for
wages to be paid next week".
He added that "all we can do together is produce as much
nickel as we can, as efficiently as we can, and support each
other in doing so".
Calls to Queensland Nickel to elaborate on what type of
arrangements had been made and the longer-term prospects for the
business were not immediately returned.
Last month, mining magnate Clive Palmer, who purchased the
refinery from BHP Billiton in 2009 said the
business was seeking "minimal" government assistance in the form
of a guarantor for a A$35 million ($24.7 million) bank loan to
avert a closure.
The Queensland state government rejected the bailout fearing
it would set an unwanted precedent for other resources companies
facing hardship.
Palmer has previously warned that the loss of the refinery
would have serious consequences and place some 1,600 direct and
indirect jobs in jeopardy.
The refinery buys most of its nickel ores from New
Caledonia. As recently as last August it was negotiating with
New Caledonia's Societe le Nickel, partly owned by Eramet
of France, for additional supply.
($1 = 1.4188 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Regan)