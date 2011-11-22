* One party controls 80-90 pct cash contracts/inventories
* Shorts pay high price to close November positions
* Nearby tightness expected to continue
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Nov 22 Barclays Capital is holding
a dominant long position in the London nickel market,
contributing to higher nearby prices on the back of unseasonal
Chinese demand, and this is forcing shorts into expensive
covering, trading sources said.
London Metal Exchange (LME) data shows one entity controls
between 80 and 90 percent of combined cash contracts and
inventories. The exchange does not identify the holder but
traders say it is Barclays Capital.
The investment bank declined to comment.
Large holdings of LME stocks can occur unintentionally and
are not unusual for big companies with many divisions and
clients that delve into metals markets.
Shorts paid a high price to close their November positions
last week with the same situation expected to continue into
December, January and February, traders said.
"There are some big shorts that need to be covered on a
daily basis and that seems to be ongoing. Until those shorts are
moving we will remain pretty tight for the time being," a trader
said.
The nearby tightness has emerged at a time when the market
is generally short, based on the view a worsening global outlook
would erode demand from the stainless steel sector, especially
in Europe.
The global nickel market is expected to be in surplus next
year by around 70,000 tonnes, up from a surplus of about 30,000
tonnes this year, the International Nickel Study Group said in
September.
"The world's a mess generally because of Europe
and people are short because of that. And you have technical
players who are short because the trend has been negative,"
another trader said.
"(But) the (nearby) tightness will probably stay a while
because there's a squeeze going on."
While the benchmark three-month nickel price has
shed 12 percent since Oct. 25, nearby contracts flipped into a
premium last week.
Backwardation on the tom/next CMNIT-0 contract soared to
$25.50 last Wednesday, easing to $2 on Tuesday. The
cash-to-three month backwardation for nickel MNI0-3 hit $38 on
Thursday, before easing to $16 on Tuesday.
"It was a healthy backwardation and that's caused
some people to borrow further down the curve and create
tightness down to December," the first trader said.
A bank or trading house shorting nickel would borrow metal
it does not own, hoping to buy it back later at a lower price
and profit from the difference, but the backwardation on
tom/next has prompted rising costs for them to roll their
contracts.
CHINESE DEMAND
Traders said nickel was in demand in China, where stainless
steel makers are moving into refined nickel for higher quality
stainless steel because it is cheaper than nickel pig iron.
LME data showed nickel stocks in LME-registered warehouses
have declined by 17 percent over the past three months. They
rose by 2,058 tonnes on Tuesday to 85,998 tonnes MNI-STOCKS --
off from a 2011 high of around 137,000 tonnes.
One factor may be buying of nickel in preparation for the
launch of a Chinese exchange-traded fund (ETF).
"There have also been reports in the press recently that the
Chinese have been accumulating nickel for the launch of an ETF
(that would certainly explain unseasonal decreases in exchange
inventories of late)," RBC analysts said in a note.
"Add to that the fact that the technical fund community are
running short of nickel, and you have the recipe for a good old
fashioned squeeze."
Trading sources said in September a financial firm, backed
by a Chinese bank, plans to launch China's first physical-nickel
backed ETF later this year, which could raise the country's
import demand for the metal.
SHORTS VS LONGS
The LME's futures banding report shows one short
nickel position holder at 20-29 percent of outstanding positions
for January and a single position at 40 percent or more in
February.
On the long side, LME data shows one
position holds combined nickel stocks and cash contracts of 80
to 90 percent.
Dominant positions -- holding more than half of stocks --
are not against LME rules, but the exchange makes public when
one entity hold more than 30 percent of positions.
An LME spokesman declined to comment on the situation in the
nickel market, but referred to its procedures regarding dominant
positions. The LME can force holders of dominant positions to
make metal available to other market players by imposing its
lending guidelines, which are aimed at ensuring orderly markets.
Under these guidelines, if an LME member or client holds 80
percent or more of the warrants or cash positions, it should be
prepared to lend at a premium that is no more than a quarter
percent of the cash price for a day.
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton and Maytaal Angel;
Editing by Anthony Barker)