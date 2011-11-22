* One party controls 80-90 pct cash contracts/inventories

* Shorts pay high price to close November positions

* Nearby tightness expected to continue (Adds Barcap seen lending nickel in ring trade)

By Harpreet Bhal

LONDON, Nov 22 Barclays Capital is holding a dominant long position in the London nickel market, contributing to higher nearby prices on the back of unseasonal Chinese demand, and this is forcing shorts into expensive covering, trading sources said.

London Metal Exchange (LME) data shows one entity controls between 80 and 90 percent of combined cash contracts and inventories. The exchange does not identify the holder but traders say it is Barclays Capital.

The investment bank declined to comment.

Large holdings of LME stocks can occur unintentionally and are not unusual for big companies with many divisions and clients that delve into metals markets.

Shorts paid a high price to close their November positions last week with the same situation expected to continue into December, January and February, traders said.

"There are some big shorts that need to be covered on a daily basis and that seems to be ongoing. Until those shorts are moving we will remain pretty tight for the time being," a trader said.

The nearby tightness has emerged at a time when the market is generally short, based on the view a worsening global outlook would erode demand from the stainless steel sector, especially in Europe.

The global nickel market is expected to be in surplus next year by around 70,000 tonnes, up from a surplus of about 30,000 tonnes this year, the International Nickel Study Group said in September.

"The world's a mess generally because of Europe and people are short because of that. And you have technical players who are short because the trend has been negative," another trader said.

"(But) the (nearby) tightness will probably stay a while because there's a squeeze going on."

While the benchmark three-month nickel price has shed 12 percent since Oct. 25, nearby contracts flipped into a premium last week.

Backwardation on the tom/next CMNIT-0 contract soared to $25.50 last Wednesday, easing to $2 on Tuesday. The cash-to-three month backwardation for nickel MNI0-3 hit $38 on Thursday, before easing to $16 on Tuesday.

"It was a healthy backwardation and that's caused some people to borrow further down the curve and create tightness down to December," the first trader said.

A bank or trading house shorting nickel would borrow metal it does not own, hoping to buy it back later at a lower price and profit from the difference, but the backwardation on tom/next has prompted rising costs for them to roll their contracts.

CHINESE DEMAND

Traders said nickel was in demand in China, where stainless steel makers are moving into refined nickel for higher quality stainless steel because it is cheaper than nickel pig iron.

LME data showed nickel stocks in LME-registered warehouses have declined by 17 percent over the past three months. They rose by 2,058 tonnes on Tuesday to 85,998 tonnes MNI-STOCKS -- off from a 2011 high of around 137,000 tonnes.

One factor may be buying of nickel in preparation for the launch of a Chinese exchange-traded fund (ETF).

"There have also been reports in the press recently that the Chinese have been accumulating nickel for the launch of an ETF (that would certainly explain unseasonal decreases in exchange inventories of late)," RBC analysts said in a note.

"Add to that the fact that the technical fund community are running short of nickel, and you have the recipe for a good old fashioned squeeze."

Trading sources said in September a financial firm, backed by a Chinese bank, plans to launch China's first physical-nickel backed ETF later this year, which could raise the country's import demand for the metal.

SHORTS VS LONGS

The LME's futures banding report shows one short nickel position holder at 20-29 percent of outstanding positions for January and a single position at 40 percent or more in February.

On the long side, LME data shows one position holds combined nickel stocks and cash contracts of 80 to 90 percent.

Dominant positions -- holding more than half of stocks -- are not against LME rules, but the exchange makes public when one entity hold more than 30 percent of positions.

An LME spokesman declined to comment on the situation in the nickel market, but referred to its procedures regarding dominant positions. The LME can force holders of dominant positions to make metal available to other market players by imposing its lending guidelines, which are aimed at ensuring orderly markets.

Under these guidelines, if an LME member or client holds 80 percent or more of the warrants or cash positions, it should be prepared to lend at a premium that is no more than a quarter percent of the cash price for a day.

A source on the LME trading floor said Barcap was seen lending about 135 lots of nickel in open outcry ring trading on Tuesday. (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Anthony Barker)