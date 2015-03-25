(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON, March 25 Nickel was the obvious
stand-out in China's February metals trade figures.
Against a backdrop of muted import demand from the world's
top metals consumer, refined nickel imports hit a seven-month
high. Imports of ferronickel continue to run strong, while ore
imports are slumping.
All of which suggests that supply stresses in China's giant
nickel pig iron (NPI) sector are accumulating.
The sector's ability to survive without Indonesian ore after
that country banned exports at the start of last year lies at
the heart of the bull case for higher nickel prices.
The bulls got badly burnt last year, a supercharged rally
going into reverse as Philippine ore supply surged to fill the
Indonesian gap, providing China's NPI producers with a critical
lifeline.
That, though, the bulls argue, has simply delayed the
inevitable depletion of nickel ore stocks and the resulting
decline in NPI production. At some point China will return in a
big way to the import market, pushing the global market into
supply deficit.
The bull case is starting to look more concrete on the basis
of China's nickel trade flows so far this year.
The only problem, however, is that the demand side of the
picture is now starting to look decidedly shaky.
ORE IMPORTS SLUMP...
China's nickel ore imports slumped below 1 million tonnes in
February for the first time since February 2010.
Cumulative imports over the first two months of this year
totalled just 2.1 million tonnes, down from 10.8 million tonnes
over the same period of last year.
Indonesian imports have totally evaporated, testifying to
the efficiency of the country's ban on exports of unprocessed
minerals.
Imports from the Philippines, meanwhile, are also running at
reduced levels, reflecting the impact on both production and
shipments of the country's rainy season, which runs from
November to February in any year.
At 2.0 million tonnes, imports of Philippine ore so far this
year are slightly higher than last year but, quite evidently,
still nowhere near enough to offset the loss of Indonesian
supply.
The inference is that China's NPI producers are burning
through their accumulated ore stocks.
Jim Lennon, analyst at Macquarie Bank, estimates that ore
stocks have fallen to around 6-8 million tonnes from 20 million
this time last year.
Speaking in the Reuters Base Metals Forum, he suggested that
high-grade stocks could effectively be depleted by the middle of
this year. That would leave only lower-grade Philippine
material, which has significant cost implications for NPI
producers, many of whom are already struggling to stay above
water at current prices.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on China's net nickel imports
link.reuters.com/wah34w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
... FERRONICKEL IMPORTS SURGE, REFINED IMPORTS RECOVER
Increased supply stress within China's own production base
should translate into higher import demand.
And that does seem to be happening.
Right now, that increased import appetite is primarily
manifesting itself in the ferronickel part of the supply chain.
Net imports of this form of nickel surged by 40 percent last
year and were up again by 47 percent in the first two months of
2015.
But imports of refined metal also seem to be recovering from
the mass destock occasioned by the Qingdao port scandal, which
erupted around the middle of last year.
The scandal, centred on the multiple pledging of metal
against loans in China's shadow credit market, caused a
wholesale flight of nickel out of the country to safer storage
in London Metal Exchange warehouses.
China consequently turned net exporter of refined nickel for
the first time in at least a decade.
That export surge has now abated. January's tally of 3,570
tonnes represented a one-year low.
Imports, meanwhile, recovered to 10,500 tonnes and net
imports of 6,900 tonnes were the highest monthly count since
April of last year.
The Qingdao effect, in other words, seems to be abating with
refined nickel flows reverting to historical norms.
DEMAND PROBLEMS
These are still slow-burn trends and everyone is waiting to
see how much ore flows from the Philippines after the rainy
season.
Philippine supply is still trending higher but it can only
mitigate, not reverse, the loss of feed constraining China's NPI
sector.
Macquarie's Lennon estimates that NPI production is running
at an annualised 400,000 tonnes per year nickel contained,
compared with run-rates of around 500,000 tonnes over the last
couple of years.
That's partly due to accumulating financial stresses and
partly down to the closure of some NPI plants in Shandong on
environmental grounds.
One part of the bull picture, however, is still missing.
There seems to be no tangible tightness in the NPI market
within China, either in terms of availability or price.
That's down to demand.
Global demand for nickel from the stainless steel sector
"crashed and burned" in the last quarter of 2014, according to
Lennon, as stainless producers destocked in response to lower
nickel prices. China's huge stainless industry was no exception.
But there are two specific areas for concern about Chinese
stainless output going forward.
China's stainless steel demand is suffering from the same
macro pressures as other industrial commodities as the country's
spectacular growth story stutters.
But overlaying that broader slowdown are specific questions
about the sustainability of Chinese exports.
China exported a massive 3.85 million tonnes of stainless
last year, a flood that is now provoking countermeasures.
The European Union on Wednesday unveiled punitive duties on
imports of stainless steel cold rolled sheet from China and
Taiwan.
It's a major blow for China's stainless producers, which
have lifted exports to compensate for slowing demand growth in
the domestic market.
The full implications are still uncertain but it's clear
this is not good news for Chinese stainless production nor for
nickel demand in the country.
Which is ironic timing, given that the country's trade
patterns suggest the Chinese supply part of the bull argument
for nickel is starting to take concrete form.
The case for higher nickel prices was always going to be a
matter of timing as the market discovered to its cost last year
with that premature rally.
And as the focus shifts from Chinese supply to Chinese
demand, the timeline may be lengthening again, however bullish
the signals from the country's nickel imports.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)