By Andy Home
LONDON, June 24 The knives are out for nickel.
Analysts at some of the biggest commodity banks have been
slashing their price forecasts for the stainless steel input
over the last few days amid a welter of negative comment.
"We now see little prospect of a sustainable nickel price or
stainless stocking upturn ahead of the July/August holiday
period," Citi said.
"Fundamentals of this small, high-value metal market are
subdued for now: global inventories are high/rising (+25 percent
of global supply); regional premia are soft; stainless steel
prices are in decline," Morgan Stanley chimed in.
JPMorgan is "more comfortable with $10,000 nickel" than it
is with prices at $17,000 a tonne.
Ouch!
In part, this collective price downgrade is a simple
reflection of nickel's underperformance so far this year. At a
current $12,900 per tonne, three-month metal on the London Metal
Exchange (LME) is down 13 percent since the start of
January.
But it is also symptomatic of a reassessment of the bullish
supply story that has been bubbling away in the nickel market
since Indonesia banned nickel ore exports at the start of 2014,
at a stroke cutting the raw materials supply line to China's
massive nickel pig iron sector.
Ironically, there is accumulating evidence of supply-side
tensions in the form of falling LME stocks and increased
appetite for nickel units from China.
Neither, however, is sufficiently clear-cut a signal to
assuage analyst fears about a deteriorating demand side of the
equation.
LME STOCKS DOWN...
It was the relentless rise in LME nickel stocks
MNISTX-TOTAL that killed off nickel's premature rally last
year.
And it has been the continued accumulation of metal in LME
warehouses that has damped any bullish exuberance this year.
But that inexorable uptrend seems to have lost momentum, for
now at least, with headline stocks peaking at 470,376 tonnes
early this month and since retreating to a current 459,438
tonnes.
The amount of metal earmarked for physical delivery in the
LME's cancelled-tonnage category, meanwhile, has risen to over
31 percent.
All grist to the bullish mill, you might think. Particularly
since LME stock levels have been hard-wired into funds'
positioning in nickel, according to David Wilson, analyst at
Citi.
"We believe that CTAs (commodity trading advisors) have
incorporated inventory level thresholds into their models
driving the short-selling trends seen during much of the
first quarter of this year." ("Nickel - Summer doldrums", June
23, 2015.)
The bigger hedge funds, Citi adds, "are now prepared to wait
to see sustained LME inventories draw to confirm positive
underlying market trends before re-entering the market".
The problem, as ever with LME stocks, arises from separating
noise from signal.
Some of that noise emanates from stocks financiers, who have
been attracted to nickel by what is still a generous contango
structure across the front part of the LME curve CMNI0-3.
Confusing the picture further is the accumulation of
physical units for delivery against the new nickel contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
With only Chinese producers so far listed as deliverable
brands, there has been heightened concern about the potential
for a short squeeze on the ShFE contract in July.
The exchange has been talking with Russian producer Norilsk
Nickel about including its metal as an
ShFE-deliverable brand, although so far without any
confirmation.
The net result of this uncertainty has been a clear-out of
Chinese brands from the LME system and a play on Russian
material by physical players hoping to capitalise on an
extension of the ShFE's delivery criteria.
Both may be at work in the current LME stocks dynamic.
...CHINESE IMPORTS UP
And possibly also in China's increased appetite for refined
nickel.
Net imports of refined nickel were 17,225 tonnes in May, the
highest monthly level since January 2013.
Cumulative net imports of 40,300 tonnes over the first five
months of this year were 7.2 percent higher than the
year-earlier period, a noteworthy change of trend after more
than a year of negative year-on-year comparisons.
Russia has been a major supplier of nickel to the Chinese
market for many years so it's difficult to say to what extent
May's imports from this country of 16,400 tonnes, a near
four-year high, were amplified by bets on the ongoing ShFE
deliverability questions.
The continued acceleration in imports of ferronickel, a
cheaper-priced alternative for China's stainless steel
producers, looks a better indicator of tightening supply in
China.
Imports have more than doubled so far this year to 259,000
tonnes and are running at record rates.
However, the single largest component of this year's
ferronickel flow to China, 55,200 tonnes, has come from
Indonesia.
This is actually material being produced by the first of the
nickel-processing plants that are sprouting up in Indonesia in
reaction to the raw materials export ban.
Output from the Tsingshan plant is nickel pig iron rather
than ferronickel, as evident from the relatively low average
value listed by China's customs, $1,439 per tonne in May,
compared with over $4,000 for imports of ferronickel from
Colombia and Brazil.
This is decidedly good news for the Indonesian authorities.
After all, the very point of the ban on exports of unprocessed
ore was to stimulate investment in value-added processing.
It's less good news for nickel bulls, however, since it
suggests that some of the supply gap resulting from the ban is
now being filled.
But the really bad news for nickel bulls has nothing to do
with supply at all.
"WHERE'S THE DEMAND?"
What's provoking all that negative comment from bank
analysts is not the subtleties of supply but the outlook for
demand, first and foremost in China itself.
Or as Morgan Stanley put it, "where's the demand?" (Global
Metals Playbook: 3Q 2015", June 22, 2015.)
Global stainless steel production grew by 8.3 percent last
year, according to the International Stainless Steel Forum.
Growth in the first quarter of this year, by contrast, was
just 1.1 percent, according to Citi, and not much better in the
second quarter either.
Consultancy Wood Mackenzie is now forecasting global growth
of just 3.4 percent this year, according to Citi.
And that means significantly slower growth in China, which
has been the driver of rising stainless steel production in
recent years, just as it has been the driver of higher output
across the entire ferrous sector.
This is the real change in the way analysts are now looking
at nickel.
It was deemed a pure supply-side story and a super-bullish
one at that, given the loss of so much mined output from the
Indonesian ban.
Demand growth was taken as a given, meaning that all the
focus has been on supply signals such as stocks, both of refined
metal on the LME and of nickel ore at Chinese ports, and Chinese
import flows.
Demand, and particularly Chinese demand, is now increasingly
the question.
And in this respect, nickel is simply reflecting the same
concerns that have permeated just about every other industrial
commodity from aluminium to zinc.
That's why the LME price is languishing at the current
bombed-out levels. And it's why so many analysts think there
might be worse to come.
Editing by Dale Hudson