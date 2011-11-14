* Koniambo nickel project sticks to timetable after blaze

Nov 14 The development timetable for the giant Koniambo nickel project under construction in New Caledonia was unaffected by a weekend fire that destroyed its administrative offices, joint venture partner Xstrata and a project safety official said on Monday.

"The fire has had no impact whatsoever," Denis Mutter, Koniambo Nickel's safety manager said from the construction site in New Caledonia's northern province, referring to work on the $5 billion project.

Xstrata in an email to Reuters said there were no injuries or impact on the project's schedule.

Xstrata has set a mid-2012 start-up date for Koniambo, which is being built to produce 60,000 tonnes of nickel metal annually by 2014. At that rate, it would be one of the world's largest operations of its kind and account for nearly 5 percent of global output.

Xstrata said an investigation was under way to determine the cause of the blaze, which occurred on Saturday.

Switzerland-based Xstrata, which is building the project in partnership with indigenous Kanak-owned Société Minière du Sud Pacifique (SMSP), was not immediately available for comment.

Kanaks, making up about 45 percent of the New Caledonia's population have had a sometimes-uneasy relationship with mining. They have sought greater say in project developments and economic benefits.

The Koniambo project is seen as a part of a political process to assist the Kanak population via a rebalancing of economic wealth along with the similar-sized Goro nickel complex in the southern district.

Goro is under development by Brazil's Vale.

Xstrata said the Koniambo project has a very good relationship with local communities and that there was widespread local support for it. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort and James Regan in Sydney; Editing by Himani Sarkar)