SYDNEY Nov 14 The development timetable for the Koniambo nickel project under construction in New Caledonia by Xstrata was unaffected by a weekend fire that destroyed its administrative offices, a project safety official said on Monday.

"The fire has had no impact whatsoever," said Denis Mutter, Koniambo Nickel's safety manager.

He said an investigation was under way to determine the cause of the blaze which took place on Saturday. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by James Regan)