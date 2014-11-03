(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON Nov 3 Nickel's recent fall from grace
has been as spectacular as its earlier rise.
At the May peak of its super-charged rally the London Metal
Exchange (LME) nickel price was up almost 50 percent on
the start of the year at $21,625 per tonne.
At its nadir last week the price of the stainless steel
input touched a low of $14,690 per tonne.
The capitulation has reflected an almost complete
unravelling of this market's much-hyped bull narrative.
It was Indonesia's largely unexpected decision to make good
on its promise to halt all exports of unprocessed minerals,
including nickel ore, that triggered the bull surge.
That part of the story still holds true. Indonesia's
authorities haven't blinked. The ban remains in place.
But nothing else has gone as expected.
The ban hasn't caused the mass closure of China's nickel pig
iron (NPI) producers. Nor has there has been any palpable
tightening in the supply chain.
Quite the reverse, in fact, as LME warehouse stocks rise
ever higher with metal pouring out of Chinese warehouses into
the LME system.
Battered bulls have fled the battlefield, leaving behind the
vestiges of previous exuberance in the form of December call
options stretching all the way up to the $30,000 strike.
<0#MNIZ4+>
So is that it for nickel, a fast-forward tale of boom and
bust that has played out in the space of just a few months?
Actually, there are reasons to believe not but understanding
why means understanding what went wrong with what at one stage
looked like a one-way bet.
EXIT INDONESIA, ENTER THE PHILIPPINES
Part of the appeal of the bull narrative in nickel was its
simplicity.
Indonesia had emerged as the major supplier of nickel ore to
China's many NPI producers, who had collectively created a whole
new nickel supply stream for the country's massive stainless
steel sector.
So when Indonesia cut off that ore flow in January, it
seemed inevitable that there would be a knock-in effect on
China's NPI output, both in terms of volume and production cost.
Sure, everyone knew Chinese players had accumulated nickel
ore stocks before the ban but this cushion was expected to
deplete quickly if Indonesia stuck with the ban, as it has done.
What no-one expected was that the Philippines, traditionally
the second-most important source of nickel ore for China, would
lift production and exports to the extent that it has.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on China's imports of nickel ore:
link.reuters.com/hyv33w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
And although the quality of that ore is lower than
Indonesian material, NPI producers have learnt how to blend it
with their stockpiled Indonesian ore, extending the life of
those inventories.
After falling sharply in the first quarter of 2014, nickel
ore stocks at major Chinese ports MYSTL-INKO-TTPR have since
stabilised, although the average nickel content will probably
have been trending lower as Philippine ore replaces Indonesian
ore.
There has consequently been no mass shuttering of NPI
capacity in China, just a marginal contraction among the
highest-cost and worst-polluting entities.
Back in February analysts at Macquarie Bank, one of
nickel's bull cheerleaders, expected NPI output to contract from
around 500,000 tonnes in 2013 to 395,000 tonnes this year and to
150,000 tonnes in 2015.
The bank's latest forecasts are for production of 470,000
tonnes this year and 375,000 tonnes next year. ("The nickel
roller coaster", Oct. 3, 2014).
THE QINGDAO EFFECT
With signs of any stress in the nickel supply chain lacking,
LME stocks have kept rising.
Today's exchange report showed another 2,334 tonnes entering
the system, taking the headline figure to yet another all-time
high of 385,314 tonnes. LME stocks are now up by around 124,000
tonnes, or 48 percent, since the start of January.
Part of this rise, however, resulted from a completely
unexpected development.
When news first broke in June of a potential scandal
concerning the multiple pledging of metal for loans at the
Chinese port of Qingdao, it was the copper market that swooned.
But in the event the real impact was felt in the nickel
market as metal fled China's bonded warehouse zones for the
safer haven of LME storage.
The country, traditionally a steady net importer of refined
nickel, flipped to net exporter from June onwards. Cumulative
exports of almost 54,000 tonnes over the June-August period
eclipsed the total annual level of exports in each of the last
three years.
The existence of hidden off-market nickel stocks in China
was widely known. It's just no-one was expecting them to
reverse-flow out of the country to the extent they have done.
The inexorable rise in LME warehouse stocks, meanwhile, has
been a daily unwanted reminder of surplus in a market which was
trading a deficit story.
ACCELERATORS
As the nickel rally first stalled and then started crashing,
two downside accelerators kicked in.
The first was a stampede for the exit by investors who had
piled into the market when it was glowing white hot earlier in
the year.
The LME's commitments of traders reports show money
managers, just one part of the broader exchange investment
landscape, cutting their net long positioning by 58,000 tonnes
in the space of just three weeks in September.
The second was the reaction by the physical stainless steel
supply chain, where pricing is umbilically linked to the nickel
market by the nickel surcharge.
Falling nickel prices encouraged both destocking of existing
product and the withdrawal of new orders as stainless steel
operators looked to clear their books of higher-priced material
and restock at lower prices.
In other words, paper market collapse has intertwined with
physical market collapse, each feeding off the other.
HERE COMES THE RAIN
The worst of the storm may now have passed.
LME stocks are still rising but Chinese exports noticeably
slowed in September to just under 10,000 tonnes. That's still a
high figure by historical standards, but there is a sense that
what needed to move out of China has largely now done so.
The hot money rout on the LME also seems to have ended. The
latest exchange report for the week to Oct. 24 showed money
managers increasing their net long position back over the 12
percent threshold for the first time since September.
The LME price seems to have run out of downside momentum,
recovering to the $15,780 level at the end of last week.
Any further gains will likely see destock turn to restock in
the stainless sector, this industrial price accelerator turning
from negative to positive.
But what of Chinese NPI production, which is where this
story of boom and bust originally started?
Well, the resilience of China's NPI producers is about to be
put to the test.
The emergence of Philippine supply to plug the gap left by
Indonesia has instilled a completely new seasonal dynamic to the
nickel market.
That's because both production and exports in the
Philippines tend to contract sharply during the rainy season,
which runs from December through March or April, a pattern that
is clear to see in the graphic below.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on seasonality of Chinese imports of Philippine ore:
link.reuters.com/jyv33w
Graphic on LME nickel price and Chinese nickel ore price:
link.reuters.com/qaw33w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Since the Philippines is now the only large-volume source of
ore for Chinese NPI producers, the logical inference is that
reduced flows over the next few months will mean heavier draws
of existing nickel ore stocks.
The key signal will be the price of nickel ore in Chinese
ports.
It has mirrored the LME price roller coaster this year,
albeit in amplified form. At its May peak of over 1,000 yuan per
tonne, for example, the ore price had more than doubled in the
space of four months. It too, though, has collapsed since then
and is currently quoted at 555 yuan by data provider Asian
Metal.
If China gets through the Philippine rainy season without
that ore price moving, then you'll know it's the end of the
nickel bull story. If, however, the ore price starts reacting,
it'll be a sign that another chapter is opening.
(Editing by David Evans)