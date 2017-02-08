(Repeats Feb. 7 column. The opinions expressed here are those
By Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 7 Last month Indonesia rocked the
nickel market. This month it is the turn of the Philippines.
Indonesia's decision to allow the partial resumption of
exports of nickel ore sent the London Metal Exchange (LME)
nickel price spiralling to a six-month low of $9,350 per
tonne.
What Indonesia giveth, the Philippines apparently taketh
away.
The country's eco-warrior-turned-mining-minister Regina
Lopez has ordered the closure of 23 mines and the suspension of
five others, most of them nickel producers.
In London the price shot up to a three-week high of $10,500
on the news and is currently trading around $10,400.
Over the coming weeks nickel's fortunes are likely to be
beholden to the uncertain implications of government policy in
both countries.
Volatility is assured but it will be at least partly
mitigated by high stocks of the alloying metal.
This, after all, is a market that is struggling to emerge
from years of over-supply and resulting inventory build. And
while events in both Indonesia and the Philippines are going to
be key price drivers for the foreseeable future, they will
impact only the most upstream part of a supply chain which is
still amply filled at the refined metal stage.
MORE UNCERTAINTY
Last month's part reversal of Indonesia's 2014 ban on the
export of unprocessed nickel ore was not what the market was
expecting.
And it appears to have been wrong-footed again by the
severity of the Philippines' proposed action on its mining
sector.
Most assumed the environmental audit of the country's mines
would punish only a small handful of operators.
But, according to research by Goldman Sachs, the closures
would represent around 139,000 tonnes and the suspensions
another 34,000 tonnes of annual capacity, equivalent to 7.0
percent and 1.7 percent of world supply respectively.
"The potential production losses from these suspensions and
closures is substantially higher than our prior expectations,
not just owing to the size of mines affected (...) but also in
the length of time that these mines may not be producing."
("Metal Detector", Feb. 2, 2017).
Of course, it remains to be seen whether policy becomes
reality.
Lopez's aggressive campaign against the mining sector is
already generating an equally aggressive reaction. Expect weeks
if not months of political push-and-shove and court action as
operators fight back.
It amounts to a doubling-up of political uncertainty because
everyone's still trying to work out what are the implications of
Indonesia's decision to roll back its ban on nickel ore exports.
The details are still confused and confusing.
Not all miners will qualify for export shipments. It will
depend on whether they are committed to investing in downstream
processing capacity, the nature of the ore they generate and on
how much of that ore is used within Indonesia itself.
But there are tangible signs that some are gearing up to
restart production.
China Hanking said its Indonesian subsidiary is preparing
the ground at its site in Sulawesi and has signed a sales
agreement covering "at least 1.5 million wet tonnes of nickel
ore containing 1.9 percent or above nickel".
Others will surely follow.
ORE NOT METAL
What will be the net impact on nickel supply of Indonesia's
(part) return to the market and the Philippines' mine clamp
down?
Answers on a postcard. That is precisely what every nickel
analyst is trying to calculate right now.
But it's important to remember that we're just talking about
ore and the flow of ore to China's nickel pig iron (NPI) sector,
which converts that ore into feedstock for stainless steel
mills.
NPI production has fallen from its heights but the sector is
still not only operating but starting to be offshored in
Indonesia itself.
Those with a long memory will remember a time when the
consensus thinking was that NPI operators would be out of
business at a price below $20,000 per tonne.
But they have reduced costs, diversified their ore sourcing
to countries such as New Caledonia and experimented with
supplementing ore with other forms of nickel.
The NPI sector is still in its relative infancy having been
born out of nickel's stratospheric climb to above $50,000 per
tonne back in 2007 and it is not going to go away any time soon.
Its resilience has been a key factor in the global market's
excess supply of recent years.
The International Nickel Study Group (INSG) estimates a
cumulative global supply surplus of 468,000 tonnes over the
2012-2015 period.
Much of that surplus is sitting in warehouses registered
with the London Metal Exchange and the Shanghai Futures
Exchange. Right now the two exchanges are holding just over
472,000 tonnes of metal between them.
Graphic on LME nickel price and stocks:
TRANSITION NARRATIVE
Nickel is a market that is still in transition from chronic
supply surplus to deficit.
The process started gaining momentum last year. The INSG
estimates a global deficit of around 64,000 tonnes over the
first 11 months of 2016.
But as ever with such transitions, it's a stop-start,
slow-fuse process and it's worth noting that LME nickel stocks
are once again rising, up by over 11,000 tonnes since the start
of January.
The double conundrum represented by government action in
Indonesia and the Philippines will affect the timing of this
transition but only at the margins.
At least as important in terms of all that metal sitting in
exchange warehouses will be demand.
Stainless steel is the primary determinant of nickel demand
growth and global output rose strongly by 7.0 percent in the
first nine months of last year, according to the International
Stainless Steel Forum.
Can it maintain that pace this year? And, in particular, can
Chinese production keep rising at the same rate, 11.4 percent,
it recorded in the first three quarters of 2016?
The answer to that question may turn out to have bigger
medium-term impact on the nickel price than events in south-east
Asia.
Because this is not a story of scarcity and looming supply
crunch. If it were, the whipsaw price action seen so far this
year would look mild by comparison.
And the nickel price wouldn't still be gyrating either side
of the $10,000 level.
