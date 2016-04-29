Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
April 29 France will lend up to 200 million euros ($228 million) to New Caledonia nickel producer Societe Le Nickel (SLN), Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Friday.
Valls, who is visiting the French territory, said terms of the financing were under discussion.
SLN, a unit of French conglomerate Eramet, is struggling with weak prices for the metal. ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Reporting by Cecile Lefort in SYDNEY; Editing by Ed Davies)
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
MOSCOW, May 13 A consortium led by Russian Direct Investment Fund and including Chinese, Middle East and other investors said on Saturday it would invest over 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in a real estate development project in Moscow.