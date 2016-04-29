April 29 France will lend up to 200 million euros ($228 million) to New Caledonia nickel producer Societe Le Nickel (SLN), Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Friday.

Valls, who is visiting the French territory, said terms of the financing were under discussion.

SLN, a unit of French conglomerate Eramet, is struggling with weak prices for the metal. ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Reporting by Cecile Lefort in SYDNEY; Editing by Ed Davies)