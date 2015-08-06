SYDNEY Aug 7 Dozens of mining trucks on Friday
took to the streets of Noumea, capital of the South Pacific
island of New Caledonia, to protest the government's ban on some
nickel exports to China.
Last week, the heads of the national and local governments
along with mining executives vetoed exports of nickel laterites
to China because of New Caledonia's longstanding supply
agreements with Australia.
"The opening to China is against the mining strategy
established in 2009 to maintain export volumes to traditional
clients of New Caledonia," Philippe Germain, president of New
Caledonia said in a statement.
Germain also said exports to China were unpredictable and
blamed the Asian giant for the substantial fall in nickel
prices.
Nickel prices hit a six-year low in July and are
down 27 percent this year, largely on slowing demand.
The veto angered a large number of truckers who subcontract
for mines such as Société Minière du Sud Pacifique SA (SMSP),
Ballande Group and Gemini, saying the ban will force many of
them to shut down in an already difficult environment with
falling export volumes.
"We want to be able to possibly export to China but this is
categorically rejected by the government," said Max Foucher, the
spokesman of local mining union ContraKmine.
"It forbids us to work with potential Chinese buyers."
Foucher said the mining trucks would remain stationed by the
government's offices in Noumea for as long as it takes. The
first vehicles deployed in the protest arrived on Wednesday.
Police authorities said there was no disruption in mining
operations and cited around 60 vehicles in Noumea, versus 160
claimed by the union.
New Caledonia holds a quarter of the world's nickel
reserves, including laterite ores, with mining activities
accounting for up to 20 percent of its economy.
A decision by Indonesia to halt exports of raw nickel ores
last year has forced China, the world's largest laterite
consumer, to source it elsewhere.
