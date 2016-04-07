SYDNEY, April 7 New Caledonia will allow two
companies to export nickel ore to China, ending a long-standing
ban as its economy wrestles with weak commodity prices and the
potential loss of a struggling Australian customer.
With a quarter of the world's nickel reserves, the South
Pacific French Territory has resisted selling ore directly to
large consuming countries such as China in order to preserve its
domestic smelting and refining industry, a main source of
revenue.
But in change in policy, the government said this week
Eramet subsidiary Societe Le Nickel and Ballande-owned
Societe des Mines de la Tontouta are free sell a combined amount
of up to 700,000 tonnes of low-grade nickel ore, known as
laterites, to Chinese buyers over a period of 12 to 18 months.
A slump in nickel prices is putting pressure on New
Caledonia's three smelters, owned by Glencore, Vale
and Societe Le Nickel, cutting export revenue for the
government. Combined, the three smelters supply 10 percent of
world demand for the metal used to make stainless steel.
Queensland Nickel (QNI), one of Australia's biggest nickel
refineries and a long-time buyer of New Caledonia's nickel, was
forced into voluntary administration in January, putting its
future in doubt.
