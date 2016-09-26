(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
LONDON, Sept 26 Indonesia shocked the nickel
market at the start of 2014 when it made good on a commitment to
ban all exports of unprocessed minerals.
With the stroke of a presidential pen the flow of nickel ore
to China's nickel pig iron (NPI) producers was halted.
Indonesian mined nickel production slumped from 834,000
tonnes in 2013 to 177,000 tonnes in 2014, according to the
International Nickel Study Group (INSG).
Only two local operators, Aneka Tambang and Vale Indonesia,
were in a position to keep digging because they were already
transforming ore into downstream products.
Now it is the turn of the Philippines to roil the nickel
market.
The country, which lifted output to capitalise on the gap
left by Indonesia, has been closing nickel mines on
environmental grounds with another tranche of suspensions to be
announced on Tuesday.
But just how big an impact will this have on nickel's supply
dynamics? Particularly when there are signs that Indonesia's own
production is starting to recover.
PHILIPPINE SUSPENSIONS
The new Philippine administration has already suspended 10
mines, eight of them nickel ore producers, since coming into
power in June.
It is expected on Tuesday to announce another 12 suspensions
for environmental violations following an audit of all the
country's operating mines.
In theory, this could have a major impact on the global
nickel supply landscape since the Philippines last year produced
465,000 tonnes of nickel, representing over 20 percent of world
mined output.
In practice, however, it all depends on which mines are
suspended.
Four producers, Nickel Asia, Global Ferronickel, SR Metals
and CTP Corp., account for over 60 percent of the country's
nickel ore output, according to analysts at Macquarie Bank.
All four, again according to Macquarie, "believe they can
pass any audit." ("Nickel and the Philippines", July 13, 2016).
Rather, it is the smaller-scale operators that are most at
risk. Many were born out of the nickel rush that followed
Indonesia's early 2014 ban and many, it seems, prioritised
output over environmental best practice.
And there are signs that the small-scale nickel mining
sector may already have peaked even before the new government's
environmental clampdown.
PEAK PRODUCTION?
Philippine nickel production fell by 24 percent to 215,900
tonnes in the first seven months of this year, according to the
INSG.
Imports of ore by China, the single largest customer for
Philippine nickel ore, also fell to the tune of 21 percent over
the January-August period.
Since the first round of mine suspensions only took place in
July, it's clear that there are other factors at work in terms
of sliding national output.
The first has been the weather.
The Philippine nickel ore business is a highly seasonal one
with both production and shipments tending to contract sharply
during the rainy season which runs from December through March.
This year, however, the rainy season lasted longer than
usual. Nickel Asia, for example, attributed a 12-percent drop in
first-half sales to weather-related shipment delays.
Beyond seasonality, however, it appears that some local
operators were already struggling with both low prices and ore
depletion.
Macquarie forecasts, for example, that AlTawiTawi Nickel
Corp,, the country's second largest operator in 2015, will see
production collapse from around 60,000 tonnes to just 10,000
tonnes this year as its Tumbagaan mine nears exhaustion.
The takeaway here is that even before the mine suspensions,
Philippines production was in danger of topping out after the
initial nickel rush of 2014-2015.
INDONESIAN RECOVERY
Indonesian nickel production, meanwhile, is gradually
recovering.
After imploding to just 130,000 tonnes contained nickel last
year, production jumped by 30 percent to 98,000 tonnes in the
first seven months of 2016, according to the INSG.
The reason is that the ban on unprocessed exports is
starting to reap positive results in the form of a new wave of
players, many Chinese, launching processing plants.
Tsingshan is the poster child for Indonesian policy. It is
already shipping large amounts of nickel pig iron from Indonesia
to China.
The build-out will continue with the ramp-up of a stainless
steel plant, in essence capturing the whole value-added chain
from ore mining to finished product.
Tsingshan, therefore, is allowed to mine nickel. So too will
others following in its footsteps.
Indonesia's nickel output could climb by 36 percent to
217,500 tonnes this year, and to 363,000 tonnes in 2017,
according to the Indonesian Smelter and Minerals Processing
Association.
That's still a far cry from the sort of numbers generated
before the export ban, but it would represent a major increase
from output levels in both 2014 and 2015.
DIVERGING TRENDS
Nickel supply right now is a function of these two diverging
trends, falling Philippine output and slowly recovering
Indonesian production.
Global mine supply is still down on year-earlier levels to
the tune of 6.5 percent, according to the INSG.
Lower ore output, moreover, has fed through to lower refined
production which, combined with strong demand, particularly from
China's stainless sector, has pushed the market into cumulative
42,500-tonne supply deficit so far this year.
The problem for nickel bulls, however, is that this deficit
is still small relative to the stocks build that has taken place
over the last couple of years.
Moreover, China's nickel pig iron sector continues to defy
expectations of its imminent collapse.
It has survived the Indonesian ban and is leading the
investment wave in the country's build-out of processing
capacity.
And it shows every sign of surviving constrained production
and shipments from the Philippines, even if it means using
higher-value forms of nickel in its blending mix with ore.
Unless the Philippine audit process brings down one of the
big four producers, the worst of that country's output decline
may already have taken place.
Indonesian production, meanwhile, looks as if it has passed
the worst of its own policy storm and is now in recovery mode.
Which may be why the London nickel price, currently
trading at US$10,500 per tonne, is only the third best performer
so far this year after zinc and tin.
All three are buoyed by bullish supply narratives but
nickel's continues to be a complex web of multiple moving parts.
