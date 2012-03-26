* Premiums pegged in 20- to 25-cent range
* Aggressive producer spot sales weigh
* U.S. demand conditions relatively good
By Chris Kelly
NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. nickel premiums held at
lower levels last week, undermined by an overhang of supply at
the start of the year and highly competitive spot sales from
Brazilian producer Vale.
The Rio de Janeiro-based miner's sales have been a dominant
feature of the spot market since the company's key Canadian
nickel facilities returned to full capacity last year, with its
aggressive sales below the trade and helping premiums re-adjust
to historic levels, market participants said.
"There is a fair bit of producer price-cutting on premiums
going on at the moment, especially when looking at the large
mill stainless sector," a U.S. dealer said.
"That's where you'll see the real uber-competitive offers."
Premiums for melting-grade nickel were quoted last week in a
range of 20 to 25 cents per lb, largely in line with the start
of the year.
"Premiums are essentially in the range between 20 and 25
cents, but if there's volume, it's going to go below that," a
European-based trader said.
Spot volumes were low with Vale and Russia's Norilsk Nickel
now doing nearly all of their business directly with steel
mills, a second U.S. trader said.
"That's always been Vale's style. Norilsk, from time to
time, had been a supplier to the merchant community, but for the
most part now are also doing almost all of their business
direct," he said.
As a result, some spot market business has become harder for
traders to secure.
"Producers were competitive at the beginning of the year,
and they have locked up a lot of tonnage. There's not so much
spot business around," the second U.S. trader said.
Therefore, nickel premiums were expected to remain at
current levels after unwinding sharply from record peaks reached
just two years ago.
In 2010, premiums soared above $1 per lb, tracking a similar
surge in futures, as a series of labor disputes
curtailed production at Vale's Canadian nickel operations and
threatened the North American supply chain for consumers such as
stainless steel mills, the largest users of the metal.
"Ever since the Vale labor situation sorted itself out last
year, premiums were really overdone at a dollar-plus a pound,"
the first U.S. trader said.
"I think the market knew that wasn't going to last. Once
Vale got back, the premiums have come back down to more normal
levels."
U.S. DOOM AND GLOOM?
Despite the lower range in premiums, physical market
conditions were not as bad as the price would suggest, with
stainless demand relatively steady at the start of the year, the
participants said.
"There's plenty of supply out there, but there are still
deals to be done. It's not all doom and gloom," the European
trader said.
"The U.S. market has not been too bad on a spot basis in
comparison to Europe or Asia."
Chinese nickel consumption may drop in March and imports are
likely to take a hit as stainless steel producers look to cut
output.
Earlier this month, bonded stocks, which arrived in Shanghai
but had not been assessed for China's 17 percent value-added
tax, were being offered at premiums of $150-$200 a tonne (7-9
cents per lb) over the cash LME nickel price, down from
$200-$220 (9-10 cents per lb) that Chinese importers had agreed
to pay for term deliveries in 2012, traders said.
But U.S. business conditions were not as weak.
"The super alloy business is strong; stainless business is
not so strong, but we don't sell to the stainless steel mills
... that's the big producers and their annual contracts," a
third U.S. trader said.
"But it's not quite as dire as it looks."
A U.S.-based stainless producer said that after a very poor
fourth quarter, the industry expected a demand recovery in 2012.
"There's a number of markets that are doing a little better,
like automotive. But on the other hand, housing and appliances
are getting better, but are not great.
"Stainless demand will get better as the year progresses as
long as you have a degree of economic recovery," he said.
This positive outlook backed data last week from the
Specialty Steel Industry of North America (SSINA) that showed
U.S. consumption of stainless steel products rose to 2,413,138
short tons in the January to November period of 2011, up more
than 25 percent from the corresponding 2010 period.
Latest data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG)
showed the global nickel market was in a surplus of 7,100 tonnes
in January 2012.
"We have a bit of a surplus for 2012 but you would think
there will be an increase in consumption as things sort
themselves out in Asia and in Europe," the first U.S. trader
said.