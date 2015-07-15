* GRAPHIC-Nickel prices vs stocks: link.reuters.com/vaq25w

* Prices coming off six-year low

* China's nickel pig-iron producers losing money

* Stainless steel producers still destocking

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, July 15 Prospects for tighter nickel supplies may have put a floor under prices but any real recovery will need Chinese stainless steel mills to step up their orders and global stockpiles to fall.

Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange fell to six-year lows of $10,430 a tonne last week on worries about demand, particularly after a tumble in Chinese equities.

Prices have climbed back to around $11,500 yet remain at just half the $21,625 hit in May 2014 after Indonesia banned nickel ore exports.

The sell-off that followed that peak was triggered by suppliers in the Philippines who moved to supply ore to Chinese smelters, which produce nickel pig iron, a cheaper alternative to refined nickel that costs around $15,000 a tonne to make.

Chinese nickel pig-iron producers are losing money and have cut output.

Analysts estimate China's nickel pig-iron production fell about 25 percent year on year between January and May to below 170,000 tonnes.

"With Chinese nickel pig iron production falling sharply you are seeing the market gradually move into balance, possibly into deficit," said Jim Lennon, a senior commodities consultant at Macquarie.

The market saw a 3,400 tonne deficit in April while a March surplus of 100 tonnes was revised to a 4,400 tonne deficit, the International Nickel Study Group said in June.

STOCK OVERHANG

"The biggest problem for nickel is the overhang of stock. There's LME stocks and you've probably got about 300,000 tonnes elsewhere," Lennon said.

Nickel stocked in LME-approved warehouses hit record highs above 470,000 tonnes in June. They have surged by about 75 percent since January 2014 and at 453,480 tonnes currently represent about three months of global consumption, which is estimated at around 1.9 million tonnes this year.

Nearly 70 percent of global nickel production is used to make stainless steel, much of it in China, where producers have been using up their stocks of the metal.

"They seem still to be destocking. Stainless demand is not good," said Nic Brown, head of commodity research at Natixis.

"The destocking may not be over till next year and that's when we're likely to see an improvement."

However, David Wilson, an analyst at Citi, expects stronger demand and inventory drawdowns towards the end of the third quarter this year.

"Look at the nickel market in its entirety. Scrap has tightened considerably and some of the bigger suppliers in ferronickel are saying they are sold out till after October," Wilson said.

"The use of Norilsk material for SHFE delivery doesn't materially change the balance of the market globally," he said, referring to a decision taken by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) in June to approve nickel from Russia's Norilsk for delivery against SHFE futures contracts. (Additional reporting by Polly Yam; editing by Jason Neely)