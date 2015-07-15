* GRAPHIC-Nickel prices vs stocks: link.reuters.com/vaq25w
* Prices coming off six-year low
* China's nickel pig-iron producers losing money
* Stainless steel producers still destocking
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, July 15 Prospects for tighter nickel
supplies may have put a floor under prices but any real recovery
will need Chinese stainless steel mills to step up their orders
and global stockpiles to fall.
Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange fell to
six-year lows of $10,430 a tonne last week on worries about
demand, particularly after a tumble in Chinese equities.
Prices have climbed back to around $11,500 yet remain at
just half the $21,625 hit in May 2014 after Indonesia banned
nickel ore exports.
The sell-off that followed that peak was triggered by
suppliers in the Philippines who moved to supply ore to Chinese
smelters, which produce nickel pig iron, a cheaper alternative
to refined nickel that costs around $15,000 a tonne to make.
Chinese nickel pig-iron producers are losing money and have
cut output.
Analysts estimate China's nickel pig-iron production fell
about 25 percent year on year between January and May to below
170,000 tonnes.
"With Chinese nickel pig iron production falling sharply you
are seeing the market gradually move into balance, possibly into
deficit," said Jim Lennon, a senior commodities consultant at
Macquarie.
The market saw a 3,400 tonne deficit in April while a March
surplus of 100 tonnes was revised to a 4,400 tonne deficit, the
International Nickel Study Group said in June.
STOCK OVERHANG
"The biggest problem for nickel is the overhang of stock.
There's LME stocks and you've probably got about 300,000 tonnes
elsewhere," Lennon said.
Nickel stocked in LME-approved warehouses hit record highs
above 470,000 tonnes in June. They have surged by about 75
percent since January 2014 and at 453,480 tonnes currently
represent about three months of global consumption, which is
estimated at around 1.9 million tonnes this year.
Nearly 70 percent of global nickel production is used to
make stainless steel, much of it in China, where producers have
been using up their stocks of the metal.
"They seem still to be destocking. Stainless demand is not
good," said Nic Brown, head of commodity research at Natixis.
"The destocking may not be over till next year and that's
when we're likely to see an improvement."
However, David Wilson, an analyst at Citi, expects stronger
demand and inventory drawdowns towards the end of the third
quarter this year.
"Look at the nickel market in its entirety. Scrap has
tightened considerably and some of the bigger suppliers in
ferronickel are saying they are sold out till after October,"
Wilson said.
"The use of Norilsk material for SHFE delivery doesn't
materially change the balance of the market globally," he said,
referring to a decision taken by the Shanghai Futures Exchange
(SHFE) in June to approve nickel from Russia's Norilsk
for delivery against SHFE futures contracts.
(Additional reporting by Polly Yam; editing by Jason Neely)