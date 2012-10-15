MOSCOW Oct 15 Russia's Norilsk Nickel
, the world's largest nickel and palladium miner,
expects more nickel producers to cut capacity if prices stay at
current low levels.
"About 15 percent of global capacity is already closed, some
other capacity is unprofitable too. But production is being
maintained," Anton Berlin, deputy head of Norilsk sales arm
Normetimpex, said in an interview.
Some loss-making nickel producers will cut capacity if
prices stay near $17,000 per tonne, with Chinese makers
of nickel pig iron (NPI), relatively high-cost producers, likely
to move most quickly.
"The most flexible nickel suppliers in the world are China's
nickel pig iron producers because it is technologically easy for
them to stop importing nickel ore when prices are low," Berlin
said.
China's NPI producers are also able to increase output
significantly if there is a jump in nickel prices.
Nickel has been the worst performer among base and precious
metals this year, down around 6 percent, due mainly to weak
demand from European stainless steel producers.
Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange was
up 1.11 percent in official trading at $17,265 per tonne by 1114
GMT on Monday.
Berlin expected nickel prices to rise slightly in the fourth
quarter, thanks to strong demand from China, and for the global
nickel market to see a small surplus this year at around 30,000
tonnes.
Norilsk Nickel, which accounts for about 18 percent of
global nickel output, is expected to produce up to 305,000
tonnes of nickel at its Russian and international operations
this year.
The International Nickel Study Group (INSG) expects global
production of nickel to reach 1.69 million tonnes this year,
while consumption was estimated at around 1.64 million tonnes.
In the copper market, two percent of which is supplied by
Norilsk, an insignificant deficit is forecast due to
lower-than-expected production in Chile and Peru, while China
will remain the main powerhouse for demand, Berlin said.
Copper has traded in a range of about $8,100-$8,400
a tonne for the past month as investors refocused on underlying
demand amid sluggish global growth after the excitement of
central bank stimulus measures which sent prices up 10 percent.
Norilsk, which accounts for 41 percent of the global
palladium market and 11 percent of the platinum market, sees
prices for both as fundamentally lower than they should be,
Berlin said.
But the market will balance itself thanks to strikes in
South Africa and the rand strengthening, he said.
Industrial unrest has shuttered the operations of platinum
miners in South Africa including Anglo American Platinum
, the world's largest producer of the metal.
Norilsk, which has its core operations in the Russia Arctic,
is the world's fourth-largest producer.
"I can't remember a situation when there were so many
strikes in one year. Apparently payments will be raised and all
this will add to cash costs, meaning that some companies will
become loss-making for some time and will have to cut capacity,"
Berlin said.
Wildcat strikes broke out in South Africa's platinum belt in
August and spread across other sectors of Africa's largest
economy. Around 100,000 workers remain on strike, including
75,000 in mining.
The global palladium market will probably see a deficit of
300,000-400,000 ounces this year, thanks to depleted stocks of
Russia's state precious metals and gems repository, Gokhran, and
restored demand from Asian and North American automakers.
"There are different analysts' estimates of Russian state
stocks, but this year supplies from Gokhran were not visible,"
Berlin said.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Andrey Kuzmin; editing by Jason
Neely)