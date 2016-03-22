TOKYO, March 22 The development of a large
nickel deposit in the Solomon Islands is back to square one this
week, as the nation's highest court ruled that neither of the
two firms in Japan and Australia fighting over the discovery
were entitled to the license.
The Solomon Islands Court of Appeal on Monday rejected a
portion of Sumitomo Metal Mining's appeal that the
country's government should not have cancelled in 2011
Sumitomo's license to develop the Isabel nickel laterite
discovery.
In the same ruling, the Court of Appeal accepted another
portion of the appeal by revoking Axiom Mining's
current license for the Isabel site.
The ruling also returns the site of the Isabel discovery to
government ownership without restoring Sumitomo's earlier
license.
Japanese mining giant Sumitomo and tiny Australian explorer
Axiom Mining have been fighting over the Isabel discovery since
2011.
Sumitomo won an international tender for prospecting
licences in 2010. The licences were cancelled in 2011 and
similar rights were later that year awarded to Axiom.
Sumitomo in 2013 sued the Solomon Islands Government and
Axiom, claiming that the government wrongly cancelled Sumitomo's
rights and wrongly granted similar rights to Axiom, even though
Axiom did not take part in the 2010 international tender.
The High Court of the Solomon Islands in 2014 rejected all
of Sumitomo's claims, and Sumitomo filed an appeal to the
nation's Court of Appeals, the country's court of final appeal.
Analysts estimate the Isabel discovery compares in size or
grade to other large South Pacific nickel mines, such as Vale
SA's Goro mine in New Caledonia and the China-owned Ramu mine in
Papua New Guinea.
"We will look closely into the court's decisions and think
about what steps we would take next," a spokesman for Sumitomo
Metal Mining said, adding that the company had no information on
whether the Solomon government will conduct a new tender.
Sumitomo Metal's shares were up 1.4 percent against the 1.9
percent rise in benchmark Nikkei average.
Axiom halted trading in their shares on Monday, according to
a release to the Australia Stock Exchange, without giving a
reason for the halt.
Axiom officials were not available for immediate comment on
the decision.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Yuka Obayashi in TOKYO and
James Regan in SYDNEY; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)