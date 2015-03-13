China's HNA raises Deutsche Bank stake to nearly 10 pct-source
FRANKFURT, May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.
SEOUL, March 13 South Korea is seeking 200 tonnes of nickel for July shipment via a tender, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). The tender for the nickel product with a purity of more than 99.8 percent will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on March 26, and the bid will be opened an hour after. Details of the tender are as follows: TONNES SHIPMENT SCHEDULE PORT 200 July 31, 2015 Incheon * Note: Two countries as origin is not acceptable, and the product should be from London Metal Exchange(LME)-registered brands. (Reporting By Brian Kim)
BUENOS AIRES, May 2 Lithium production in Argentina is on track to reach 145,000 tonnes in 2022 from 29,000 tonnes produced in 2016 thanks to new investment plans, the Energy and Mining Ministry said in a report on Tuesday.