TOKYO May 13 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Japan's biggest nickel smelter, expects nickel supplies to swing into a deficit of 5,000 tonnes in 2015, the first shortfall in five years, due to lower output of nickel pig iron (NPI) by China.

"We anticipate a small deficit this year because China will probably produce less NPI due to a shortage of ore," the company's general manager, Hiroshi Sueta, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Weak domestic demand and low prices had already prompted China's NPI producers to stop or cut production and sell stocks for cash, industry sources in China said in March.

Sumitomo Metal estimates China's NPI output will be cut by 22 percent to 357,000 tonnes this year.

Sueta, who oversees the smelter's nickel sales and procurement, said the drop in NPI supply would more than offset a planned increase in nickel output from new projects such as Ambatovy in Madagascar, with global supply falling 0.8 percent and demand rising 1.8 percent, due to higher Chinese demand.

Sueta declined comment on the price outlook, but the company, which plans to boost nickel output by 11 percent in the business year to next March, made an annual profit forecast on Tuesday that assumed an average nickel price of $6.5 per lb ($14,330 per tonne) against $7.62 per lb ($16,799 per tonne) a year earlier.

Asked whether Sumitomo Metal intended to register its metal with the Shanghai Futures Exchange for delivery into the SHFE nickel futures contract, which started trading in March, Sueta said: "We haven't made any plans. We are watching how the market develops."

Ferronickel smelters have been hit by an Indonesian ban on exports of unprocessed mineral ores that took effect in January 2014. Japan imported around half its ferronickel material from the Southeast Asian country in 2013.

Sumitomo Metal, also Japan's No. 2 ferronickel producer, bought about 70 percent of its ore from New Caledonia and 30 percent from the Philippines in the year just ended, against its original plans of 60 percent and 40 percent respectively, Sueta said.

Behind the higher purchase of New Caledonian ore was a spike in Philippine prices due to aggressive buying by China's NPI producers and higher output in New Caledonia thanks to good weather.

"Our plan this year is to buy about 900,000 tonnes of ore, a similar volume to last year, from New Caledonia. But it may fall short due to bad weather," he said.

Sumitomo Metal plans to produce 20,000 tonnes of ferronickel in terms of nickel content this year, down 7 percent from a year ago, due to lower nickel content in the ore it procures, Sueta said. (Editing by Alan Raybould)