Trump to sign two financial executive orders on Friday -CNBC
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign two executive orders on Friday related to the financial industry, CNBC reported on Thursday.
Nov 18 Nicolas Games SA and Progres Investment SA :
* Warsaw Stock Exchange informed on Monday it resolved to suspend trading of shares of Nicolas Games SA and Progres Investment SA on NewConnect market, effective from Nov. 18
* Decision was due to the fact that companies failed to provide their Q3 financial statement
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday fined Deutsche Bank AG $156.6 million for violating foreign exchange rules and running afoul of the Volcker Rule.