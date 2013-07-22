LONDON, July 22 The Nicole Farhi name will stay on Britain's high streets after the fashion chain was purchased by Fenn Wright Manson owner Maxine Hargreaves-Adams, the firm's administrators said on Monday.

Zolfo Cooper, which was appointed as Nicole Farhi's administrator on July 3, said the disposal comprises six stores, nine concessions and the wholesale and e-commerce parts of the business.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)