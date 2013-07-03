LONDON, July 3 British upmarket fashion chain
Nicole Farhi entered administration on Wednesday, the latest
retailer to fall by the wayside in the country's prolonged
consumer downturn.
Nicole Farhi, which sells high-end mens and womens clothes
and homewares from six shops and also from department stores
across the country, will be advised by administrator Zolfo
Cooper.
Trading will continue while the administrator tries to sell
all or part of the business, it said, adding that talks with
interested parties were already under way.
Nicole Farhi's administration, which puts 119 jobs at risk,
is the latest blow to a retail industry which has seen a string
of household names like Woolworths, JJB Sports and Comet succomb
to the downturn, though many of them have emerged in some form.
Aquascutum, another high-end British retailer famous for its
rain coats, was bought out of administration by China's YGM
Trading Ltd last year, for example.
"Nicole Farhi is a very powerful retail brand.
Unfortunately, as with many other fashion retailers, the decline
in high street spend coupled with rising costs has led to
increased financial pressures on the business," Zolfo Cooper's
Peter Saville said in a statement.