UPDATE 7-U.S. Congress passes short-term bill to avert government shutdown
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
Sept 16 Nicox SA :
* To buy French ophthalmic specialist Doliage for 5 million euros in newly issued own shares
* Number of shares to be issued to be based on volume-weighted average closing price of Nicox shares during 20 trading day period preceding execution of agreement
* Deal expected to be completed within the next few weeks if regulatory proceedings and approvals met
* Says Michel Dyens acted as its exclusive financial advisor
SAO PAULO, April 28 Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA reported on Friday a net profit of 183.5 million reais ($57.8 million), 81 percent below its earnings a year earlier when proceedings from some divestitures had boosted profits.