BRIEF-China Tianying says no dividend payment for FY 2016
April 17China Tianying Inc : * Says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/7cR0Xp Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Oct 14 Nicox SA :
* Launches in Europe its multidose carbomer gel lubricant Xailin Gel
* Says other ocular lubricants are planned to be launched as part of Xailin range by end of 2014 Source text: bit.ly/ZpnVfA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 15 A federal judge on Saturday temporarily blocked plans by Arkansas to carry out a rapid series of executions this month, after the inmates argued the state's rush to the death chamber was unconstitutional and reckless.