BRIEF-John Pappajohn reports 14.8 pct passive stake in Hooper Holmes
John Pappajohn reports 14.8 percent passive stake in Hooper Holmes Inc as on April 6, 2017
Oct 27 Nicox SA :
Completes acquisition of Aciex Therapeutics, Inc.
BVF Partners L.P. reports 9.5 percent passive stake in Tocagen Inc as on April 13, 2017