Nov 17 Nicox SA :
* Announces acquisition of its U.S. ophthalmic diagnostics
subsidiary, Nicox Inc., by Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International, Inc.
* Transaction worth up to $20 million, including $10 million
upfront cash payment plus potential sales-based milestone
payments of up to $10 million
* Valeant has acquired most of Nicox commercial
infrastructure in U.S. associated with diagnostics
* Nicox has retained a number of U.S.-based employees
focused on therapeutics
* Nicox's operations outside U.S. and its recent acquisition
of Aciex are not affected by transaction with Valeant
* Employees retained by Nicox have transferred to new U.S.
subsidiary Aciex Therapeutics
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)