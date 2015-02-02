BRIEF-Healthcare Trust of America prices 47.5 mln class A common shares at $28.50/shr
* Healthcare Trust of America announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
Feb 2 Nicox SA :
* Signs exclusive license agreement with InSite Vision for Azasite and Bromsite in Europe
* European regulatory filings for Azasite and Bromsite planned by Q1 2016
* Agreement grants Nicox exclusive rights to Azasite, Bromsite and Azasite Xtra in Europe, Middle East and Africa
* European Marketing Authorization Applications for Azasite and Bromsite to be filed by Q1 2016, first launch expected in late 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 2 The Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday approved a request to trade quadruple-leveraged exchange-traded funds, marking a first for the growing market for such products in the United States.