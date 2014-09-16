Sept 16 Nicox SA :

* Buys Carragelose anti-viral eye drop program from Marinomed Biotechnologie GmbH

* Deal for total of 2.65 million euros in newly issued own shares and up to 2.65 million euros in potential additional cash payments

* Number of shares to be issued to be based on average closing prices of Nicox shares during 60-day period preceding deal completion

* Deal expected to be completed within coming weeks if regulatory proceedings and approvals are met Source text for Eikon:

