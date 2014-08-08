BRIEF-Barnes & Noble names Demos Parneros CEO - NYT
* Barnes & Noble names Demos Parneros chief executive, its fourth since 2013 - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2q9HwlW Further company coverage:
PARIS Aug 8 French pharmaceutical firm Nicox said it had notified Bausch + Lomb, a division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals, that it would exercise its option to co-promote eye drug latanoprostene bunod in the United States.
Nicox and B+L will now start negotiating a co-promotion agreement which will be signed at a later stage, Nicox said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group Inc to BB; places all ratings under review – negative