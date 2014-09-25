Sept 25 Nicox :

* Nicox and Valeant Pharmaceuticals announce positive top-line results from pivotal phase 3 studies conducted with Vesneo (latanoprostene bunod)

* Says studies met their primary endpoint and showed positive results on a number of secondary endpoints

* Says product has peak sales potential of around $500 million+ in U.S. and over $1 billion globally

* Says Bausch + Lomb expects to submit a new drug application to the FDA for approval of Vesneo in mid-2015