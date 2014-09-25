BRIEF-Amedica concludes unaudited condensed financials
* Amedica - on April 13 concluded unaudited condensed financials filed on Nov. 14, 2016 for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016 should no longer be relied upon
Nicox :
* Nicox and Valeant Pharmaceuticals announce positive top-line results from pivotal phase 3 studies conducted with Vesneo (latanoprostene bunod)
* Says studies met their primary endpoint and showed positive results on a number of secondary endpoints
* Says product has peak sales potential of around $500 million+ in U.S. and over $1 billion globally
Says Bausch + Lomb expects to submit a new drug application to the FDA for approval of Vesneo in mid-2015
Noodles & Co says on April 18, 2017, Victor R. Heutz was terminated as chief operations officer of co effective immediately