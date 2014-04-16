BRIEF-Bernard loiseau FY revenue down to 9.3 million euros
* FY revenue 9.3 million euros ($10.14 million) versus 10.4 million euros year ago
April 16 Nictus Ltd
* With effect from 15 April 2014, Wilmar Fourie has resigned as financial director of group, to exclusively focus on executive role
* Appoints Frank- Michael Theart as financial director of group, with effect from 15 April 2014
DETROIT, April 28 General Motors Co on Friday reported a record quarterly first-quarter profit on robust sales of its large pickup trucks and crossovers in the United States, as uncertainty surrounds the overall pace of domestic auto sales for the industry.