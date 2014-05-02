May 2 Nictus Ltd

* Headline EPS is expected to be between 4.00 and 4.50 cents per share in comparison to previous corresponding period's headline loss per share of (22.93) cents.

* EPS is expected to be between 4.00 and 4.50 cents per share in comparison to previous corresponding period's loss per share of (22.92) cents.