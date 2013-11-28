European shares dip, set for weekly loss as banks weigh
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
JOHANNESBURG Nov 28 Nictus Ltd : * Says six month group revenue increased by 5% to R22,7 million * Says the group's asset base increased by 15% to R369 million * Says net profit after taxation for the six month period increased by R5,3
million
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
April 13Fujian Dongbai Group Co Ltd : * Says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/I7WR9g Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)