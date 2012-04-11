UPDATE 2-Western Digital to raise Toshiba chip offer in last-ditch bid-source
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds details, context)
TOKYO, April 12 Japan's Nidec Corp will buy Italian industrial motor maker Ansaldo Sistemi Industrial SpA for an estimated 30-40 billion yen ($370-493 million), the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.
The Japanese precision equipment maker will acquire a 100 percent stake in Ansaldo, from a U.S. investment fund that the Nikkei did not name, to gain a presence in the growing field of midsize and large motors, the paper said. ($1 = 80.9950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Michael Watson)
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds details, context)
NIAMEY, June 10 Niger said on Saturday it had recalled its ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab countries that have cut ties with Doha over allegations it sponsors Islamist militants and Iran.