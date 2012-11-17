MILAN Nov 17 Japan's Nidec Corp is
interested in Finmeccanica's power engineering unit
AnsaldoEnergia and is ready to invest 1 billion euros ($1.27
billion) to expand its presence in Europe, president Shigenobu
Nagamori told Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday.
Italian state-owned defence company Finmeccanica has put on
the block its 55 percent AnsaldoEnergia stake as part of a
shake-up of Italy's No.2 industrial group. The rest of
AnsaldoEnergia is owned by U.S. private equity group First
Reserve.
"I have a great interest in AnsaldoEnergia," Nagamori told
the Italian daily. He said he could not say whether the Japanese
group had already put forward an offer for the company.
A bid from Nidec, which produces micro motors used in
electronic devices, would have to compete with Italian and
foreign buyers also interested in AnsaldoEnergia.
German engineering group Siemens and Italian
state-backed fund Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) are in talks
over possible bids for Finmeccanica's unit, which employs about
3,000 people.
žNidec's president said he was not put off by competition.
"These (offers) do not stop my intentions," he said, adding
that Nidec could team up with FSI to enter the Italian company.
"We could join (FSI) as investors, we definitely want to
enter AnsaldoEnergia's sector."
Nidec Corp knows the Italian economy well as it bought
industrial motor maker Ansaldo Sistemi Industrial SpA in May,
creating a group called Nidec-Asi.
Finmeccanica declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7871 euros)
