TOKYO Jan 22 Japanese motor manufacturer Nidec Corp said on Wednesday it will buy back up to 24 billion yen ($230 million)worth of its own shares, equivalent to 1.45 percent of its outstanding stock.

It will buy back the shares between Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 2015, Nidec said in a statement. ($1 = 104.2850 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro)